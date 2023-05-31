Sun Genomics Launches World's First Fully Customizable Multivitamin

Floré Multi-V Released as the Company Participates in the Institute for Functional Medicine's (IFM) Industry-Leading Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, a leader in gut health testing specializing in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora, has launched the world’s first fully customizable multivitamin, Floré Multi-V. As the company continues to expand its clinical offerings, this wellness innovation coincides with Sun Genomics’ participation at IFM's prestigious Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine Conference (AIC 2023), taking place from June 1-3 in Orlando, Fla. In its 30th year, the conference is known for its focus on clinical advancements and innovative practices in functional medicine.



Created as a build-to-order, single capsule, Floré Multi-V is available to healthcare practitioners through the company’s clinical program, Floré Clinical, where they can submit formulations using a custom list of vitamins, minerals and botanical ingredients based on the patient’s personal needs. Focusing on precision and customization, the new cutting-edge product is set to transform the supplement industry by offering tailored vitamin solutions.



"Floré Multi-V greatly expands on our mission to empower individuals with precision nutrition and gut health solutions," said Sunny Jain, chief executive officer and founder of Sun Genomics. "By harnessing advanced technologies and leveraging data-driven insights, we can partner with practitioners who want to provide patients with the precise nutrients they need to optimize their health and well-being.”

The customizable multivitamin leverages state-of-the-art technology and advanced research in functional medicine to deliver a groundbreaking approach to supplementation. By analyzing individual health profiles, practitioners can select precise and personalized vitamin formulations in a single capsule format.

Sun Genomics collaborated with nutrition, health and beauty leader, dsm-firmenich to source ingredients for Floré Multi-V as part of their ongoing partnership. "Having one of the world's largest portfolios of clinically studied vitamins, we are excited to work with Sun Genomics on its various practitioner-based offerings, including Floré Multi-V," said Martin Dos Ramos, vice president of dietary supplements, HNC at dsm-firmenich. "They remain a natural partner for us as we both take on a deep-science approach to precision nutrition."

During AIC 2023, Sun Genomics will showcase Floré Multi-V at booth number 620. Attendees can engage with the Floré Clinical team, learn about the product's development and explore the science behind its personalized formulation.

For more information about Floré Multi-V, visit www.floreclinical.com. To learn more about Sun Genomics and its other product offerings, such as Floré, the world’s only fully customized probiotic, visit www.flore.com.

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in gut health testing. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. Using a patented methodology based on the extraction of DNA in stool, this approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be received as a monthly subscription. Learn more at www.flore.com.





