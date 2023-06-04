Ketan Dattani, an environment specialist, explains why 'the environment sector is not as black and white as you think'
Numerous factors, including historical and socioeconomic, educational opportunities, and systemic biases, can affect how various ethnic groups are represented
The environment sector is not as black and white as you think.”LONDON, UK, UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous factors, including historical and socioeconomic factors, educational opportunities, and systemic biases, can affect how various ethnic groups are represented in any industry. While diversity is significant, inclusion is arguably even more critical. Local and Central Governments and environmental organisations must ensure that diverse voices are heard, from ideation through to decision-making. By harnessing the power of a diverse workforce, we can build a fully equipped movement to tackle climate change in the UK and fight climate injustice worldwide.
— Ketan Dattani
“The perspectives of Black, Asian, and people of colour are consistently ignored in climate policy, yet these same people are bearing the brunt of the impact of climate change. In the UK, for example, black and brown people are exposed to greater levels of air pollution – up to 27% higher in London – than white people”, says Ketan Dattani, CEO of Buckingham Futures, an Environmental Health recruitment service.
While it is important to approach this topic with sensitivity and nuance, some potential factors may contribute to the underrepresentation of people of colour in the environmental sector.
Historical factors: Historical inequities and systemic racism have contributed to disparities in educational and employment opportunities. The representation of various racial and ethnic groups in various fields, including the environmental area, has been impacted by segregation, discrimination, and restricted access to resources.
Access to education: Disparities in educational opportunities and resources can affect the representation of different groups in specific industries. Limited access to quality education, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs, can impact the number of individuals from underrepresented communities pursuing careers in the environmental sector.
Networking and mentorship: Networking and mentorship play crucial roles in career advancement. The lack of diverse networks and mentorship opportunities can limit the access and exposure of underrepresented groups to environmental career paths.
Perceived lack of representation: The lack of diversity within the environmental sector itself may discourage individuals from underrepresented groups from pursuing careers in the field. Without visible role models or a sense of belonging, individuals may be less likely to enter or persist in environmental professions.
Cultural perspectives and priorities: Cultural factors can influence career choices and preferences. Different cultural attitudes, values, and expectations may steer individuals towards other fields or industries, leading to variations in representation.
It is essential to recognize that efforts are being made to address these disparities and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in all sectors, including the environmental sector.
Ketan Dattani said, “At Buckingham Futures, we are passionate about Environmental Health recruitment, and we offer a bespoke, independent recruitment service that is tailor-made to the needs of the candidate and the company. We are trying to make the environment sector more diverse and inclusive. Still, sadly the consensus of what a career in Environmental Health looks like is most often met with responses like ‘clearing cockroaches and rats' or 'cleaning filthy premises’.” He added, “This is probably due partly to negative public exposure by popular fly-on-the-wall documentaries such as A Life of Grime. This does not help the industry and does not help attract a diverse workforce either.”
Ketan concludes, "organisations and initiatives are working to increase opportunities, provide mentorship and support networks, and dismantle systemic barriers that contribute to underrepresentation. These efforts aim to create a more diverse and inclusive environmental sector that reflects the broader population.”
Buckingham Futures is in partnership with The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, helping to bring more diversity to the sector.
