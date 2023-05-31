Submit Release
ADVISORY: LB562 Signing Ceremony

CONTACT:     

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495    

John Gage, (531) 510-8529   

     

LINCOLN, NE – On Thursday, June 1 at 12:45 p.m., Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB562 into law.  

 

LB562 creates an access standard for E15 in Nebraska as well as boosting tax credits for fuel retailers who offer higher ethanol blends. The legislation will require most fuel retailers to offer E15 by 2028 if the blend rate of ethanol into total motor fuel is less than 14%.

 

This event will take place outside of the Governor's Residence.

 

This event is open to credentialed media.    

    

What: Ceremonial signing event for LB562

When: 12:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 1

Where: Governor's Residence, 1425 H Street, Lincoln   

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, and fuel industry representatives

