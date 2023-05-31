PHILIPPINES, May 31 - Press Release

May 31, 2023 Jinggoy seeks commendation for PH team in 2023 SEA Games For ably representing the country and bringing home 58 gold, 85 silver, and 117 bronze medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada called upon colleagues to commend the athletes and the entire Philippine contingent who participated in the biennial sports meet. "The remarkable and the entire Philippine team in the SEA Games brought immense glory, inspiration, and pride to the country, thus truly deserving of commendation from the Philippine Senate," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 649 filed Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Acknowledging the athletes and the entire Philippine contingent's months of preparation, rigorous training, self-discipline, physical strength, and resilience, Estrada emphasized their dedication to becoming their best and representing the country with pride on the regional stage. "The Filipino athletes, medalists, coaching teams, and delegates showcased their prowess, sportsmanship, and indomitable spirit to the world as they competed and triumphed in their respective sports events," Estrada added. In the 32nd edition of the SEA Games which was held for the first time in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from May 5 to 17 and participated in by over 6,200 athletes from 11 countries across the Southeast Asian region, the country's delegation composed of 846 athletes finished 5th overall with 260 total medals, surpassing the medal output during the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year. Estrada highlighted that this achievement marked the best overseas performance since 1987 when the Philippine team secured 59 gold medals in Indonesia. Furthermore, Filipino athletes shattered national and regional records in various sports events during the competition. Elreen Ando set a new benchmark in her weightlifting class, EJ Obiena surpassed his previous pole vault record, and Teia Salvino achieved a record time in swimming. The Taekwondo national team secured an impressive six gold medals, a significant leap from their previous two golds at last year's Hanoi meet. Additionally, the Arnis national team garnered six gold medals, showcasing the excellence of Filipino martial arts on the international stage. Notably, the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team reclaimed the regional championship title, reaffirming the Philippines' status as a basketball powerhouse. The wrestling team also delivered a stellar performance, winning a total of four gold medals, their strongest showing since securing five golds in the 2005 SEA Games. Team Philippines achieved remarkable success in obstacle course races by sweeping all four gold medals and topping both the men's and women's individual and team events. Estrada cited inspiring stories of athletes like Janry Ubas who finally claimed his first SEA Games gold medal in men's long jump after being a runner-up in four previous editions of the games. He also mentioned jiu-jitsu fighter Marc Alexander Lim, who captured gold in his third attempt, serving as motivation for Filipinos to believe in the power of consistent hard work and perseverance. Estrada urged his fellow senators to honor and commend the Philippine team for their exceptional performance and for bringing glory to the country in the 2023 SEA Games.