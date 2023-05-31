Oomnitza Taps Seasoned Technology Executive Ken Schock as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Ken Schock as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO), effective June 1, 2023.



In his new role, Schock will oversee all revenue generation processes, leveraging his vast experience to drive growth and further enhance Oomnitza’s position as a market leader. His strategic leadership and passion for innovation will be instrumental in shaping the company's future direction. Stephen Turner will remain the executive vice president, field operations.

Schock brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Oomnitza, having held leadership roles at respected technology firms where he drove significant growth and established robust sales strategies. Prior to Oomnitza, Schock was the chief revenue officer for AttackIQ, a leader in the Breach Attack Simulation market. As chief revenue officer at Snow Software, Schock helped the company surpass $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). At Cloudera and Splunk, Schock led teams that grew revenues from under $40M to over $150M. Prior to stints at BMC Software and VMware, Schock spent more than 15 years at HP where he held positions in manufacturing, R&D and marketing. His proven track record in building high-performing teams and creating successful go-to-market strategies aligns perfectly with Oomnitza's vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Schock to our executive team," said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. "His expertise and vision will be crucial as we continue to expand our market presence and automate the technology lifecycle for our customers."

Schock echoed the sentiment, saying, "I'm excited to join the Oomnitza team and look forward to contributing to the company's future growth and success. Oomnitza’s potential is immense, and I’m eager to expand our footprint in the Enterprise Technology Management space."

About Oomnitza:

Oomnitza offers an Enterprise Technology Management solution that empowers enterprise IT teams to automate technology asset workflows across siloed technologies. These workflows include secure offboarding, efficient onboarding, procurement forecasting, SaaS lifecycle management, and many other key IT workflows. By automating and integrating these processes, Oomnitza ensures that organizations have an efficient and secure approach to managing their technology centric IT processes.