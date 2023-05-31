Mountain America Credit Union Awards 120 Students with $300,000 in Elevate Scholarships

120 high school students from the credit union’s six-state footprint received a $2,500 scholarship; leadership qualities and community involvement used to evaluate candidates

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently awarded 120 students with $2,500 Mountain America Foundation Elevate Scholarships totaling $300,000 to support their academic dreams. The scholarships were set up in an effort to increase the community’s access to higher education and improve individuals’ quality of life.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“Education plays a critical role in preparing people for a successful future and we’re honored to contribute to these students’ ongoing ability to pursue their educational dreams,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union. “We strive every day to make a difference in the lives of our members and give back to our communities in which we live and work. This is a prime example of one of the ways we support our youth in pursuing higher education.”

The Elevate Scholarship program is part of the Mountain America Foundation which was created to strengthen the credit union’s humanitarian-driven commitment to serve the communities within its six-state footprint. Areas of coverage include education, health, and overall well-being.

Elevate Scholarship recipients include:

Kambree Theener, Altamont High School

Angela Cluff, American Fork High School

Sarah Chamberlain, American Fork High School

Sophia Swindle, American Fork High School

Suryatej Vakkalanka, Arizona College Prep High School

Marley Spielberg, Basic Academy of International Studies

Dylann Davis, Beaver High School

Myanna Vasquez, Beaver High School

Ryan Pilcher, Billings West High School

Arielle Hebison, Borah High School

Madeline Romberg, Borah High School

Millie Bledsoe, Borah High School

Zachary Muller, Boulder City High School

Nina Harris, Bountiful High School

Sydnee Hall, Bountiful High School

Maren Nelson, Box Elder High School

Eliza Griffiths, Brighton High School

Elizabeth Tarbet, Burley Senior High School

Jaedyn Muhme, Camille Casteel High School

Addison Beckstrand, Canyon View High School

Elsie Call, Canyon View High School

Lindsey Snow, Carbon High School

Abbigail Harvey, Cedar Valley High School

Martha Gallo, Columbia High School

Evan Mappin, Copper Hills High School

Unica Velasquez, Coronado High School

Maya Bringhurst, Damonte Ranch High School

Melodee Waddoups, Davis High School

Oaklie Arnell, Davis High School

Allison Clark, Delta High School

Maggie Wood, Delta High School

McKinley Finlinson, Delta High School

Chloe Bunch, Desert Edge High School

Heather Page, Dixie High School

Nadia Griffin, Escalante High School

Makayla Stettler, Grantsville High School

Carter Hill, Gunnison Valley High School

Elaine Jensen, Gunnison Valley High School

Haven Lyman, Gunnison Valley High School

Marlee Hebbring, Hamilton High School

Aaron Osmond, Herriman High School

Alexa Kunze, Herriman High School

Baylee Robinson, Herriman High School

Bronson Rosenlund, Herriman High School

Savannah Hadley, Herriman High School

Coda Spier, Highland High School

Alan Korczynski, Hillcrest High School

Mahika Acharya, Hillcrest High School

Ember Disselkoen, Home Schooled

Libby Black, Idaho Falls High School

Cameryn Coffey, Jordan High School

Grace Holman, Juab High School

Htoo Poe Sar, Logan High School

Johanna Gonzalez Castaneda, Logan High School

Norah Perry, Logan High School

Porter Harris, Logan High School

Hanna Bernards, Lone Peak High School

Emma Woodall, Madison High School

Rebekah Kinghorn, Madison High School

Kate Stevens, Manti High School

Tate Wayman, Manti High School

Andelin Barlow, Maple Mountain High School

Katelyn Gause, Maple Mountain High School

Rachel Whyte, Maple Mountain High School

Julia Shorter, Millennium High School

Emily Dominguez, Mountain Heights Academy

Gabriela Duran, Mountain Ridge High School

McKay Cumming, Mountain Ridge High School

Hope Shelley, North Sanpete High School

Vanessa Jimenez, North Sanpete High School

Drew Sedgwick, North Sevier High School

Caroline Pace, Olympus High School

Halle Noakes, Olympus High School

Chloe Townsend, Parowan High School

Danica Schaffer, Payson High School

Rebekah Freeman, Piedra Vista High School

Adri Baker, Pine View High School

Cooper Fautin, Piute High School

Madisen Remund, Piute High School

Saige Remund, Piute High School

Isabel Reese, Pleasant Grove High School

Syarra Goldstein, Procter R. Hug High School

Madelynne Alton, Providence Hall High School

Adam Olson, Richfield High School

Maria Rider, Richfield High School

Savanah Torgersen, Richfield High School

Ellie Nielsen, Ridgeline High School

Anna Wenerstrom, Riverton High School

Halle Taylor, Riverton High School

Kathrynne Pullan, Riverton High School

Lindsay Osborn, Riverton High School

Cayden Bowers, Salem Hills High School

Malia Bradford, Sentinel High School

Hannah Radford, Sky View High School

Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier High School

Kambrey Marshall, South Sevier High School

Ava Bromley, Stansbury High School

McKailey Lopez, Stansbury High School

Geonyoung Park, Summit Academy High School

Peace Belfield, Thunder Ridge High School

Kylee Rieske, Timpanogos High School

Melia Funes, Timpanogos High School

Brylee Johnson, Tooele High School

Amaani Singh, Trivium Preparatory Academy

Elijah Escobedo, Twin Falls High School

Brooklyn Scholes, Union High School

Havalah Mealey, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams

Hazel Harris, Valley High School

Larson Rupp, Viewmont High School

Matthew Larson, Viewmont High School

Travis Terry, Virgin Valley High School

Tyra Ludvigson, Virgin Valley High School

Esteban Ramirez, Wasatch High School

Leah Hendry, Wasatch High School

Jane Godfrey, Weber High School

Margaret Perkins, Weber High School

Jarely Cruz, West High School

Laurely Cruz, West High School

Tanya Yu, West High School

Malena Bassi, West Jordan High School

Mountain America received more than 1,300 scholarship applications from six states. Applicants are targeting a wide variety of educational aspirations from careers in the medical profession, law, engineering, science, information technology, business, and trades such as electricians, plumbers, and construction. The criteria used to assess candidates includes factors such as school records; character and core values; work ethic and experience; community involvement; and contributions and leadership in action.

“We know the important role education plays in the lives of our youth and understand the stress paying for and financing that education can cause to students and their families,” said Suzanne Oliver, vice president of government and community engagement. “We’re proud to support these students and hope that these scholarships give them access to higher education that can improve their quality of life.”

In addition to providing scholarships, the Mountain America Foundation also enlists the community to support charitable causes by extending an invitation to do good. This commitment extends to employees, credit union members and anyone with a desire to provide a helping hand to meaningful causes. The Elevate Scholarship Program is the first of many initiatives rolled out since the credit union first announced the foundation in 2022.

For more information about the Elevate Scholarship Program, visit macu.com/graduate. Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $16 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom