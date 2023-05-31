First Lady Abbott Celebrates Zamora Middle School Graduation In San Antonio

May 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott yesterday celebrated the accomplishments of the eighth grade class of Robert C. Zamora Middle School at their graduation ceremony in San Antonio. Addressing the graduating class of over 100 students, First Lady Abbott congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and encouraged them to cultivate meaningful connections by serving their communities.

"I am honored to celebrate the wonderful achievements of the eighth grade class of Zamora Middle School," said First Lady Abbott. "As the First Lady of Texas, I have been blessed to meet so many Texans who live connected lives and share their gifts with a deeper purpose.

When you share your knowledge and serve others, a connection is established for a lifetime. I encourage each of you to focus on those around you each and every day. With your families, teachers, and your friends, there is no limit to what you can accomplish as you move on to high school and beyond."

The First Lady was joined at the graduation ceremony by South San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre, South San Antonio High School Executive Principal Erika Almendarez, Robert C. Zamora Middle School Principal Donna Gomez, Assistant Principal Samantha Lopez, School Counselor Maria Spain, and other educators and students.

First Lady Abbott is a former teacher, vice-principal, and principal at several Catholic schools across Texas. She most recently served as principal of the Cathedral School of Saint Mary in Austin from 1996 to 2001.

As part of South San Antonio Independent School District, Robert C. Zamora Middle School’s mission is to develop students into critical, reflective thinkers with the knowledge and skills to communicate effectively, integrate technology for learning, and contribute to an ever-changing, diverse community through rigorous educational and co-curricular programs.