OCAD University to recognize five changemakers with honorary doctorates

This year’s honorands include an outspoken leader of inclusive design, one of Canada’s most influential First Nations artists, a Canadian telecommunications icon, a leading supporter of Canadian arts and culture and one of the founders of Black History Month.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 9, OCAD University will award honorary doctorates to five remarkable individuals who have been leaders of change, having made a direct impact on arts and culture in Canada and worldwide.

“We are excited to honour these inspiring individuals who have left indelible marks in their respective fields, making positive change possible,” says OCAD U’s President and Vice-Chancellor Ana Serrano. “These honorands all share the same exceptional passion and commitment to driving meaningful, long-lasting impact that we encourage at OCAD U.”

The honorands will join more than 700 students from OCAD U’s three faculties and Graduate Studies who will be receiving their diplomas at Roy Thomson Hall.

Meet the 2023 honorary doctorate recipients:

Kat Holmes has influenced some of the biggest names in tech, including Microsoft, Google and Salesforce, where she is currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Design Officer. Holmes has been recognized internationally as a leader of inclusive design. Her award-winning Inclusive Toolkit was inducted into the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper Hewitt Design Museum and her global best-selling book, Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design , explores why designing with excluded communities drives better solutions for everyone.

About OCAD University:

OCAD University is a world-famous hub for art, design and digital media education, research, innovation and creativity. We embrace collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches to change-making through art, design-thinking curriculum and research making OCAD U a local, regional, national and global leader in art and design. Our students benefit from hands-on studio learning and gain employable skills.

