Canadian Red Cross launches appeal for people most impacted by the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada fires

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal to support people who are most impacted by wildfires.



Dangerous wildfires and heavy smoke are causing significant damage and impacting air quality in Atlantic Canada, forcing people to evacuate their homes and communities.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those most impacted in the most affected areas in Nova Scotia and other Atlantic provinces with immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Atlantic Canada.

Those wishing to make a financial donation to the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca , or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources

About the Canadian Red Cross

