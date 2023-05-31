DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign Announces Award Winners

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), today announced the three Vermont schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Essex Middle School in Essex Junction, Milton Middle School in Milton, and Missisquoi Valley Union School in Swanton as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“I’ve always believed it’s critical to encourage our youth to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles, which has countless positive impacts,” said Governor Scott. “These gifts will have a huge imapct, and I’m gratful to Jake and his entire team for their dedication to our youth and for their commitment to Vermont.”

“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Vermont. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Phil Scott who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Jake Steinfeld. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Essex Middle School, Milton Middle School and Missisquoi Valley Union School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Check out the priceless reactions here from the winning schools when they heard the two magic words, “You Won!”

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the NFGFC, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers to 42 states. In 2023, we will gift fitness centers to Vermont, Wyoming, Iowa, & Montana