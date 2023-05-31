Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Joins the Canadian Securities Exchange Directory as an Approved Service Provider for Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline” or the “Company”), a consulting agency that provides customized corporate communications and strategic investor relations advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies, is pleased to announce its approval as a service provider by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) ( https://thecse.com/en ), and its inclusion into the CSE Directory of Approved Service Providers. The CSE Directory is a resource provided to CSE listed issuers across 15 categories featuring service offerings that can create value for public companies.

“Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is delighted to be included in the CSE Directory for Service Providers,” said Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC. “This represents a momentous achievement and a strong acknowledgment of the exceptional quality of services that Skyline brings to its clients. In addition, the CSE's inclusion of Skyline in their Directory of Approved Service Providers provides an important platform for Skyline to expand its reach and visibility to CSE issuers, offering an incredible opportunity to create connections and collaborations within the Canadian market, a leading hub for growth and innovation given its diverse economic base, stringent regulatory framework, and robust financial markets.”

Information on the CSE Directory for Service Providers can be found at: https://thecse.com/en/services/services-for-listed-companies .

ABOUT SKYLINE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”), with locations in New York City & Boston, is a consulting agency that provides customized investor relations, corporate communications, and strategic consulting services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Our senior-level team has worked with hundreds of U.S.-listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps, successfully broadening awareness for our clients within the financial community. At Skyline, we bring a strategic, hands-on mindset that aligns traditional investor relations and public relations strategies with new media technologies to deliver an impactful, unified story that resonates with the financial community. In 2021, Skyline launched the “Skyline Signature Series,” a live webinar event that provides public companies with an effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations.

