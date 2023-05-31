Unleashing the Power of Virtual Reality: McMaster University & Virtualware’s IMRSV@Mac VR Lab!

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Faculty of Engineering at McMaster University, in partnership with the VR company Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), officially announces the grand opening of the New VR Lab called IMRSV@MAC powered by VIROO®.



The inauguration event will take place on June 1st at McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) in Hamilton, where guests will have the opportunity to explore the 100m2 facility and experience live demonstrations of initial VR use cases developed by Dr. Emadi’s research team and industrial examples created by Virtualware.

“The unveiling of the custom-built immersive room will provide access to students, faculty, and businesses to push boundaries and explore the use of VR tools and technologies in the region,” says Ali Emadi, engineering professor and Canada Research Chair in Transportation Electrification and Smart Mobility, McMaster Engineering.

IMRSV@MAC is poised to become a leading destination for technology enthusiasts, aiming to accelerate the adoption of VR through collaborative efforts between academia and industry. The VR Lab will serve as a catalyst for the development of future-proof skills in research, career advancement, and professional growth across all sectors. Powered by VIROO®, the Enterprise Platform fostering VR innovation at scale, this cutting-edge resource will be open to students, faculty, local businesses, and international partners.

“Thanks to the VIROO® platform, the Faculty of Engineering at McMaster University will now have the ability to create content without the need to write a single line of code and deploy multi-user virtual reality autonomously,” says Unai Extremo, CEO & Founder of Virtualware.

IMRSV@MAC signifies an exciting leap forward in the service of Ontario’s industries. The four-year partnership between McMaster University and Virtualware will leverage each organization’s strengths to accelerate the adoption of VR in academic and enterprise sectors.

About McMaster University

McMaster Engineering is committed to the pursuit of excellence and plays a significant role in helping McMaster University earn its reputation as one of Canada’s most innovative universities. Created in 1958, The Faculty of Engineering at McMaster is committed to research with impact and transforming the education of engineering through The Pivot - the first program of its kind to intensely focus on our engineering students and their learning.

About Virtualware

Virtualware is one of the pioneering corporations in the European Virtual Reality industry applied to the industrial, educational and healthcare sectors. Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO, the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

