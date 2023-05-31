DealCloud wins 2023 CRM Excellence Award from TMC

DealCloud chosen for its ability to cover the entire enterprise and lifetime of the client relationship

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that the DealCloud platform has been awarded a 2023 CRM Excellence Award.

The 24th annual CRM Excellence Award was presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global integrated media company. Winners were chosen for their product’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the lifetime of the customer.

“We are thrilled to have DealCloud recognized as a leading CRM by TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine,” said Lokesh Seth, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “We are particularly proud that this award recognizes the great success of our clients. Our purpose-built solution helps them manage the complex ecosystem of relationships and individual expertise surrounding each deal and engagement they pursue.”

DealCloud helps professional and financial services firms discover, win, and execute more business by providing a unified way to manage their deals and relationships. Using the solution, partners and professionals can easily manage complex relationship networks, track and forecast deals and pipeline involving multiple parties, and orchestrate streamlined execution across active pursuits and current engagements.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors Intapp for being a true CRM partner to its clients,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief at TMC. “Intapp has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that DealCloud improved the processes of its clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information.”

To learn how DealCloud creates a single source of truth for the information that partners and professionals rely on for growth, visit https://www.intapp.com/solutions/dealcloud/.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature, and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews, and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

