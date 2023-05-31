Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,654 in the last 365 days.

Altai Reports on the Malartic Gold Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (“Altai”) announces the latest drill results on its 50% owned Malartic gold property, Quebec. The drill program was carried out by the property’s joint-venture partner and operator, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex” which names the property as Blackcliff gold mine property). The results were reported by Globex.

A 1,994.5 metre, ten-hole drilling was completed for the drill program. Drill holes tested openings on the main Blackcliff fold south flank horizon as well as the Lencour horizon further to the south of the property. The best results from the main Blackcliff horizon returned 3.77 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in hole BK-22-01, 5.25 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 1.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (where visible gold was identified) in hole BK-22-02 and finally 5.66 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 2.02 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 1.38 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in hole BK-22-09. Six of the seven holes completed on the Lencour horizon returned anomalous gold. Best results on the Lencour horizon returned 4.27 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in hole BK-22-04, and 1.06 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in hole BK-22-05.

For further information, please contact
Maria Au, Secretary-Treasurer
Tel: (416) 383-1328  Fax: (416) 383-1686
Email: info@altairesources.com  Internet: http://www.altairesources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altai Reports on the Malartic Gold Property

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more