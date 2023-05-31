Altai Reports on the Malartic Gold Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (“Altai”) announces the latest drill results on its 50% owned Malartic gold property, Quebec. The drill program was carried out by the property’s joint-venture partner and operator, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex” which names the property as Blackcliff gold mine property). The results were reported by Globex.



A 1,994.5 metre, ten-hole drilling was completed for the drill program. Drill holes tested openings on the main Blackcliff fold south flank horizon as well as the Lencour horizon further to the south of the property. The best results from the main Blackcliff horizon returned 3.77 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in hole BK-22-01, 5.25 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 1.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (where visible gold was identified) in hole BK-22-02 and finally 5.66 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 2.02 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 1.38 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in hole BK-22-09. Six of the seven holes completed on the Lencour horizon returned anomalous gold. Best results on the Lencour horizon returned 4.27 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in hole BK-22-04, and 1.06 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in hole BK-22-05.

