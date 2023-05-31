Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,574 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Three License-Free Fishing Days Scheduled for 2023

Dates in June and July Opportune Time to Try Fishing

Photo of single fisherman in the water

Photo by Nicki Strickland, submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Photo Contest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers license-free fishing days for all state residents and visitors on Saturday, June 3, Saturday, June 10, and Tuesday, July 4. 

Maryland’s annual license-free fishing days offer anglers a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps and fish identification charts. In addition, anglers of any level are encouraged to sign up for the weekly Maryland Fishing Report, which provides up-to-date fishing information. 

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app

You just read:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Three License-Free Fishing Days Scheduled for 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more