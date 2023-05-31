Province-wide rallies planned to fight cost-of-living crisis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 3, the Ontario Federation of Labour is hosting a province-wide day of action as a part of the Enough Is Enough campaign. In Toronto, workers and community members will march from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen’s Park. The rally in Toronto will be echoed across the province, with over two dozen actions planned.



Ontarians are fed up with wages that aren’t keeping up, sky-high housing costs, and health care and affordability in crisis. They’re saying ‘enough is enough’ of Ford’s destructive agenda and demanding real solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.

Demands include:

Real wage increases

Keep schools and health care public

Affordable groceries, gas, and basic goods

Rent control and affordable housing

Make the banks and corporations pay



Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM

Details: Rally & March – Assemble at Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West, march to Queen’s Park, 110 Wellesley St. W

Note: Speakers will be available for interview at the beginning of the rally at Nathan Phillips Square. For speaker interviews, please meet by the rally truck, which will be facing east at the intersection of Queen St. W & Bay St.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

