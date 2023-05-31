Huge potential for Việt Nam - Mozambique cooperation: official

VIETNAM, May 31 -

PRETORIA — The 4th meeting of the Việt Nam – Mozambique Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Culture and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, took place in Maputo capital city of Mozambique on Tuesday, under the co-chair of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Quốc Trị and Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Manuel José Gonçalves.

Organised after nearly 10 years of interruption due to various reasons, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting holds great significance in the context of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which has spanned 48 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

Gonçalves emphasised the importance of enhancing high-level meetings and visits between the two sides, saying that the high-level talks between Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, as well as the visit to Việt Nam by President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in 2022 contributed to strengthening and deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides briefed each other on socio-economic, trade, and foreign investment situations in their respective countries, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the governments of both countries to expand bilateral cooperation.

The co-chairmen reaffirmed the importance of the agreements and memoranda of understanding in investment promotion and protection, double taxation avoidance, trade, agriculture, fisheries, education, healthcare, visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders, and defence, stressing that those have contributed to strengthening cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

They also reviewed cooperation between the two nations, expressing their satisfaction with the progress made in both bilateral and multilateral areas.

The officials showed the commitment to make every effort to carry out the agreed activities and work together towards a common prosperous future that the senior leaders of the two sides discussed and agreed upon.

They agreed to hold the fifth session of the committee in Hà Nội in 2026.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Deputy Minister Trị spoke highly of the success of the meeting, saying that it is the result of a long-term cooperation process between the two countries.

There are many huge potentials and opportunities for Việt Nam and Mozambique to further boost their economic cooperation in the future, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Gonçalves said the two countries have a strong political and diplomatic relationship and consistently maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels. He underlined the need for the two sides to further step up cooperation in trade and private sector, saying that Việt Nam and Mozambique will continue to boost cooperation in various areas. — VNS