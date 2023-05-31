Global Logistics Robots Market Forecast: Revenue CAGR of 21.3% Fueled by E-commerce Growth, Reports and Data Reveals

Reports And Data

The global logistics robots market size was USD 7.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period

An important element fueling the expansion of the global logistics robots market is the increased emphasis on end-to-end process automation.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics robots market size was USD 7.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The e-commerce industry's explosive growth is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth. The e-commerce industry is predicted to rise as a result of increased internet usage and a growing preference for online buying. To obtain a competitive advantage over brick-and-mortar retail businesses, e-commerce companies prioritised rapid delivery and enhanced packing quality.

The requirement for flexibility, an increase in Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs), and quick returns processing are factors that are causing e-commerce to necessitate logistics automation. Because of the huge boost in productivity that comes from their symbiotic interaction with people, the deployment of robots in logistics is particularly advantageous.

Industrial robots work alongside people in automated warehouses to complete the more labor-intensive and repetitive tasks, freeing up workers to concentrate on higher-value tasks. Due to the expansion of e-commerce, the demand for contactless delivery has drastically decreased in recent years.

Numerous technological firms are looking into autonomous robots for last-mile activities, and many businesses are investing extensively in cutting-edge logistic robots that are fueling the market's revenue growth. The usage of logistic robots is also present in more complex logistics procedures like dispatch and the transportation of goods across the last mile.

The market is expanding as more businesses use logistic automation for a variety of purposes, including transportation, order packaging, internal products movement, storage robots, and goods receipt and dispatch. For product receiving and dispatching tasks, logistics robots such automatic truck loading and unloading systems, which enable pallet insertion and removal from trucks automatically and with minimal user intervention, are employed. Automatic conveyors for boxes and pallets are also used to speed up the two main warehouse processes with the most daily movements, product reception and shipment.

Get Free Sample (PDF) Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/386

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (ARMs), articulated robotic arms, and others categories make up the global market for logistics robots. The segment with the highest revenue share in 2021 was Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). This category comprises stacker cranes, which are renowned for their capacity and agility when storing and retrieving goods from the racks, for both boxes (miniload) and pallets.

The North American market will account for the greatest revenue share in 2021, according to regional analysis. Rising R&D efforts by numerous manufacturers to create cutting-edge and novel logistic robots are important elements anticipated to propel market revenue growth. During the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest rate of revenue growth. India, China, and other developing nations in the area, as well as Japan, are increasingly taking the initiative to develop new items, which is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth.

Geek+, a leader in AMR worldwide, introduced the RoboShuttle RS8-DA, an 8-meter high flexible arm robot, on October 14, 2021. Customers will be able to maximise the usage of their warehouses thanks to the new robot, which has the largest capacity in the industry. RoboShuttle offers a high-density, safe logistics solution in response to the growth of e-commerce and the requirement for systems that can intelligently manage constrained warehouse space. The robot is compatible with racks up to 8 metres high, bags, cartons, or boxes of various widths, and may boost area efficiency by five times.

Companies profiled in the market report include:

Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc, Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc, Relay Robotics, Inc, Alstef Group, KION GROUP AG, Midea, Bastian Solutions LLC., and Amazon.com, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global logistics robots industry has been segmented by Reports and Data based on various factors. The segmentation includes Type Outlook, Operation Area Outlook, Application Outlook, End-Use Outlook, and Regional Outlook. These segments provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and trends.

In terms of Type Outlook, the industry comprises several categories. These include Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Articulated Robotic Arms, and Others. Each type offers unique features and functionalities that cater to different logistics requirements. The revenue generated by these types is projected to reach billions of dollars by 2030.

The Operation Area Outlook segment focuses on the areas where logistics robots operate. It is divided into Indoor and Outdoor segments. Indoor logistics robots are designed for operations within confined spaces such as warehouses and storage facilities, while outdoor logistics robots are engineered to function in open environments. Both segments contribute to the overall revenue of the industry and are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The Application Outlook of the logistics robots industry considers the specific purposes for which these robots are utilized. It encompasses Custom Packaging, Loading & Unloading, Piece Picking, Delivery, and Others. Custom Packaging involves the automation of packaging processes, while Loading & Unloading refers to the handling of goods onto and off of transport vehicles. Piece Picking involves the selection and collection of individual items, and Delivery focuses on the transportation of goods to their designated destinations. These applications play a crucial role in streamlining logistics operations across various industries.

The End-Use Outlook segment examines the industries that extensively adopt logistics robots. The key sectors include Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare utilizes logistics robots for tasks like inventory management and medication distribution. Retail employs them for inventory tracking and order fulfillment. Agriculture benefits from robots in areas like crop harvesting and monitoring. Manufacturing relies on logistics robots for efficient material handling and assembly processes. Other industries also harness the capabilities of logistics robots to enhance their operations.

Finally, the Regional Outlook provides an overview of the market across different regions. The regions covered include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA). Each region has its own market dynamics and growth opportunities, influenced by factors such as technological advancements, infrastructure development, and government initiatives.

Overall, the global logistics robots industry exhibits a diverse landscape with various types, operational areas, applications, end-use sectors, and regional markets. These segments provide valuable insights into the market's growth potential, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions and strategies for the future.

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/386

Thank you for reading our report. We also offer customized report as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the altered report.

Browse More Reports:

Industrial Automation Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-automation-market

Intelligent Transportation System Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intelligent-transportation-system-market

Intraoral Cameras Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intraoral-cameras-market

Lease Management Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lease-management-market

Leisure Boat Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/leisure-boat-market