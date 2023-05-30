Executive Business Centers Provides a Virtual Business Office for Clients

/EIN News/ -- Denver, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Executive Business Centers, a company based in Greenwood Village, CO, is offering virtual office programs, which are available for home office professionals who are not yet capable of leasing a full-time office but want to project a professional business image through a virtual business address, professional telephone services, or attractive conference rooms strategically located near the city of Denver.

A spokesperson for the company says, “Our virtual office packages are designed to give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing your business is being handled in a professional manner, while you are enjoying the benefits of the flexibility and cost savings of working from home. Setup for your virtual office space is simple and can be completed within 24 hours. Our offices are close to downtown Denver, conveniently located in the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Professionals can enjoy everything the Mile High City has to offer, whether you are joining us for in-person office space, using meeting rooms, or using our virtual office services.”

They offer a wide variety of virtual office programs in Denver and Greenwood Village that start with basic mail service or telephone answering service and grow to include meeting room time. Their business identity and corporate image programs suit all of your business needs in one low monthly payment.

With the telephone answering service program, they provide dedicated local business telephone numbers with live, on-site answering provided by their professional staff. Calls are transferred to a dedicated voicemail box or off-site number. Voicemails can be accessed 24/7 and the program also includes voicemail to email services.

The mail service program provides a reputable DTC mailing address to receive mail for the client’s professional business address. Clients will publish their mailing address across all platforms so when someone researches their company they see a professional building. Their staff will also provide mail handling and package acceptance services. Mail is placed in an individual secure mailbox with access during business hours and mail forwarding is available to any address in the US.

The mail and meeting rooms program includes the mail service program plus 10 hours each month in a physical meeting room which can be a private office or a room that accommodates up to 12. It also includes a listing on the building directory in the main lobby and free wireless access while on-site.

The mail and telephone service program includes the mail service program plus additional services which include a dedicated local telephone number for the business with a live receptionist and on-site personalized telephone answering services; transfer of business calls to an off-site number or a dedicated voicemail box; and a 24/7 accessible voice mail box plus voicemail to email services. A listing on the building directory in the main lobby is also included.

The business identity program combines the mail and telephone service programs and adds meeting room time. The program includes a listing on the building directory; a dedicated local business phone number with live, on-site personalized answering service; transfer of business calls to an off-site number or dedicated voicemail box; 24/7 access to voice mailbox plus voicemail to email services; 8 hours each month in a six-person meeting room or private office; and wireless internet access on-site.

Founded in 1988, Executive Business Centers offers many professional offices or meeting rooms, including business support services. Their full-time office rentals can provide clients with 24/7 access, allowing businesses to connect with their valued customers and join other professionals while getting the advantages of the workspaces provided.

A spokesperson for Executive Business Centers says, “Whether you need a professional day office to host clients or a convenient space for a team brainstorming session, we have cost-effective, pay-as-you-go solutions to meet your needs. Your customers and colleagues will be impressed by the functionality and design of our meeting rooms and inspired by our views. Our flexible virtual office options include a variety of economical options for the mobile worker with access to non-dedicated space while providing them with a comprehensive platform including fiber over bandwidth and Wi-Fi. Partner with us and elevate your business image economically! Denver office space rentals available now.”

Those interested in the virtual business office solutions provided by Executive Business Centers can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Executive Business Centers, contact the company here:



Executive Business Centers

Danielle Marsiglia

(303) 228-2280

daniellem@executivecenters.com

7887 E Belleview Ave #1100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111



https://www.denver-executive-suites.com

Danielle Marsiglia