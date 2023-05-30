Interventional Radiologist Brings Cutting Edge Technology To Jerusalem

/EIN News/ -- Jerusalem, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerusalem, Jerusalem District -

Israel based Jerusalem Vascular is bringing cutting-edge medical solutions to all local residents. The interventional radiology practice offers a wide range of minimally invasive treatments for uterine fibroids, peripheral artery disease, varicose veins, pelvic congestion syndrome and enlarged prostate, among many other vascular issues.



There are a number of symptoms associated with varicose veins and associated problems. Leg heaviness, leg pain, leg swelling, bulging leg veins, leg fatigue and pain in the lower extremities are a few of the symptoms experienced by people with varicose veins in this part of the body. Identifying the symptoms is the first step toward getting appropriate treatment, and Jerusalem residents who experience these symptoms are encouraged to visit the practice for examination.

Notably, the practice offers quick, non-invasive treatment that leaves no scars. Patients are also all but guaranteed to experience speedy recovery no matter what treatment they receive.



“Varicose veins of the legs are an extraordinarily common disorder, especially among women with multiple children,” says Jerusalem Vascular on their official website. “It is important to note that varicose veins are a real medical disorder, and not ‘just cosmetic.’ Today, there is a well proven and minimally invasive procedure with extremely high success rate (>90%), so there is no need to suffer from varicose veins. Blood flowing in the wrong direction (reflux) is a very common cause of chronic pain and swelling , even skin ulceration in the legs. Reflux is also the most common cause of varicose veins, which can be complicated by pain, leg heaviness, leg fatigue, bleeding, itchiness, inflammation and deep venous thrombosis.”



Endovenous Ablation is, according to research, the most effective treatment, and it comes with relatively few complications. While solutions like compression stockings and open surgery are available, neither is as effective as endovenous ablation. Compression stockings merely help with pain and discomfort while open surgery requires anaesthesia, and the latter is far more likely to leave behind scars. Additionally, surgery often leads to several weeks spent in recovery.



Research has shown that ablation is just as effective as surgery — but it does not come with all the complications. It is also less painful, and recovery time is far shorter. Jerusalem Vascular uses a special catheter, known as the VenaSeal device, for Radiofrequency ablation (RFA).

Patients come for an initial evaluation where their medical history and current physical state is assessed. Using a duplex ultrasound device, the patient’s veins are examined further in order to determine if they have reflux in the affected veins. If it is determined that the patient is a good candidate for the procedure, they are scheduled for endovenous ablation. The procedure itself takes one hour and is done using local anaesthesia. The vast majority of patients experience little to no discomfort during or after the procedure.



The primary goal is to treat venous reflux in the main vein and thus improve some of the symptoms caused by the condition. Many people see their varicose veins, a very obvious symptom, as the main problem. However, the main concern from a medical standpoint is the venous reflux that causes the symptoms the patient experiences. There may be some improvement in the appearance of varicose veins, but they are unlikely to disappear after an endovenous ablation. Patients whose main concern is the appearance of the veins can contact Jerusalem Vascular and ask to be recommended to a clinic that specialises in the appropriate treatments.



Making an appointment with the clinic is as easy as calling and asking for an appointment in Dr. Adam Farkas’ private clinic in Jerusalem. The cost of the procedure is generally covered by private insurance, but patients can discuss the cost of the procedure and how it will be covered during their call with Jerusalem Vascular’s coordinator.



"This person deserves all the kind words in the world,” says a review from a patient. “He is dedicated beyond the standard. I was a patient in the public clinic, and I felt like a patient treated completely privately. He did everything for me. He is like an angel to me.​"



Learn more about Jerusalem Vascular - Interventional Radiology and some of the treatments that are available for a variety of conditions. Patients can also find the clinic’s contact details and make an appointment via the official Jerusalem Vascular website.

