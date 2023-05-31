VETERAN MEDIA EXECUTIVE DAN KEARNEY JOINS MJA ADVERTISING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
Award Winning Veteran Executive Dan Kearney Joins Beverly Hills Based MJA Advertising as VP
I look forward to using my years of experience and expertise to help their existing clients as well as bring in new ones looking to grow their brands and market share.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MJA Advertising is proud to announce the recent addition of veteran media executive Dan Kearney. Kearney joins the team as Executive Vice President with an impressive career in media spanning over three decades. In his new role, Kearney will be responsible for aiding in the growth and expansion of the agency.
— Dan Kearney
He states, “I am thrilled to join the talented team at MJA and become part of their 60-year heritage. Their reputation, expertise, and passion for their client’s success are what drew me to the organization. I look forward to using my years of experience and expertise to help their existing clients as well as bring in new ones looking to grow their brands and market share.”
Most recently, Kearney served as Senior Vice President/Market Manager of Audacy’s 5 station cluster in Las Vegas, enjoying great success leading Las Vegas’s top radio/audio/digital group. Prior to the Entercom/CBS merger in 2017, Kearney spent five years as SVP/Market Manager of CBS Radio’s 6 station radio cluster overseeing legendary stations KRTH, KROQ, KTWV, KNX, KCBS & KAMP…and iconic LA events: Weenie Roast, Acoustic Christmas, We Can Survive and Jack Fest.
Kearney’s notable career highlights include overseeing stations that won 7 Marconi Awards for Station of the Year and Personality of the Year and being a recipient of the 2016 World Radio Summit Executive of the Year.
Kearney has spent his career making sure his stations served the community, engaged listeners, and provided solutions for the station’s clients.
ABOUT MJA ADVERTISING:
MJA Advertising is a full-service ad agency based in Beverly Hills with over 60 years of experience specializing in marketing strategy, media planning, buying and creative with a forte in Digital and Analytics. MJA Advertising has a long list of successes across multiple categories from retail, service-based businesses, entertainment, and tourism. We are respected as the utmost authority in Native American Indian Gaming and Commercial Gaming. www.mjala.com
Lisa Kaufman
MJA Advertising
+1 310-205-9999
email us here