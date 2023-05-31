Divine Directions for Deliverance from Debt
New book explains how a Biblical story of overcoming debt can become the story for individuals facing a debt crisis!HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. federal debt ceiling debate is a significant news story. As politicians discuss how to address the nation's debt, this situation is a blatant reminder that debt is an issue that impacts companies, municipalities, the U.S. government, as well as individuals.
While the debate continues about the U.S. debt, Attorney Darcell Walker’s ebook, “Divine Directions for Deliverance from Debt,” uses the Biblical story of God delivering a widow and her two sons from a debt crisis (2 Kings 4:1-7) to encourage, excite and educate individuals desiring freedom from debt. The story shows God can create a specific plan to deliver anyone from debt. God did it in the Bible and can do it for you. First, the book provides an initial overview of the debt problem in our society and the various ways people accumulate debt. Then, the book discusses the debt solution God provided to this woman. The solution comprises a set of instructions the Prophet Elisha gave to her.
The book examines this set of steps to show:
1. How they can form the deliverance process for a life situation.
2. How an asset one already has can be the source of debt deliverance.
3. How these steps form the fundamental method for developing a commercial product.
This book explores and discusses the Biblical story of a woman experiencing a debt crisis to the point of losing her sons. Her story is one where God intervened and gave her step-by-step instructions for getting out of debt. The steps were not conventional money management practices or financial investment strategies. Instead, this woman's debt deliverance came through entrepreneurship.
Jacquetta Smith of Dominion Properties states, "I was refreshed by the stories of The Widow and the step-by-step process outlined to show us the concise value of:
1. First, admitting we have a debt problem.
2. Acknowledging that God is very capable of solving our debt problem.
3. Us having faith and confidence when we own our mess and talk to God about the situation.
As you will see when you read this phenomenal book, there were four life-changing points:
• Identify Our Resources
• Start the Process to Get out of Debt
• Stay Focused during the process (in other words, it took years to pile up debt, it is not going to be eliminated in a few days)
• Show Faith through the Action or Process
The meat of this book will propel your legacy to power, strength, and no more starting at ground "0", homeownership, and wise thinking forever. Your great-grandchildren will thank you!"
The uniqueness of this book is that it addresses a present-day issue from a Biblical and practical perspective. It shows the relevance of a Biblical solution to a current societal problem. Divine Directions provides valuable information and spiritual inspiration to enable someone to move forward and address their debt situation.
In addition to his legal experience, Attorney Walker holds a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and a master's in divinity from Southern Methodist University. Walker is the author of the book "Godly Ideas – Developing and Protecting Your God-Given Ideas." (published by AuthorHouse). He has also created another resource titled "Does the Pastor Own the Sermon!" that helps churches, ministries, and other non-profit organizations develop and secure ownership of their creative works.
