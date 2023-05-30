CF Energy Announces Financial Results For The three-month period ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.



Results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1 2023”)

In millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change % Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 100.1 95.4 4.7 5% 19.8 19.0 0.8 Gross Profit 28.5 37.3 (8.8) -24% 5.6 7.4 (1.8) Gross Profit Margin 28.5% 39.2% -10.7% 28.5% 39.2% -10.7% Net Profit 3.5 11.3 (7.8) -69% 0.7 2.3 (1.6) Adjusted Net Profit 0.7 5.3 (4.6) -86% 0.1 1.1 (1.0) EBITDA 20.0 30.5 (10.6) -35% 4.0 6.1 (2.1) Adjusted EBITDA 17.2 24.6 (7.4) -30% 3.4 4.9 (1.5)

Revenue in Q1 2023 was RMB100.1 million (approx. CAD19.8 million), an increase of RMB4.7 million (approx. CAD0.8 million), or 5%, from RMB95.4 million (approx. CAD19.0 million) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”). Signs of recovery of business in Sanya City were evidenced by the breaking of the decreasing trend in sales volume and revenue from commercial customers in the gas supply segment in Q1 2023. Revenue from residential customers recorded a slight decrease in terms of volume and sales amount in Q1 2023 which was attributed to less time spent at homestay during Q1 2023 following the release of COVID restrictions and policy at the end of 2022.



Gross profit in Q1 2023 was RMB28.5 million (approx. CAD5.6 million), a decrease of RMB8.8 million (approx. CAD1.8 million), or 24%, from RMB37.3 million (approx. CAD7.4 million) in Q1 2022. Gross margin in Q1 2023 was 28.5%, a decrease of 10.7 percentage points as compared to 39.2% in Q1 2022. Lower gross profit and margin in Q1 2023 were mainly attributable to high purchase price of LNG in Q1 2023 which could not be fully transferred to our customers in Sanya CNG vehicle station and the increase in the purchase price of pipeline gas which attributed to the renewal of the two-year gas purchase contracts which became effective from April 1, 2022, alongside the negative margin for the Integrated Smart Energy segment while continuing with the effort to procure further hotel users to achieve critical mass.

In millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change % Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 3.5 11.3 (7.8) -69% 0.7 2.3 (1.6) Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (2.0) (6.2) 4.2 -68% (0.4) (1.2) 0.8 Recognition of share-based payment expenses - 0.2 (0.2) -100% - 0.0 (0.0) Government financial assistance (0.8) - (0.8) 100% (0.2) - (0.2) Adjusted net profit for the period (non-IFRS) 0.7 5.3 (4.6) -86% 0.1 1.1 (1.0)

Net profit in Q1 2023 was RMB3.5 million (approx. CAD0.7 million), a decrease of RMB7.8 million (approx. CAD1.6 million), or 69%, from RMB11.3 million (approx. CAD2.3 million) in Q1 2022. Net profit in Q1 2023 included certain adjusting items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the gain of RMB2.0 million (approx. CAD0.4 million) in fair value change on derivative financial instrument of loan discharge agreement in respect of the commitment by the estate of Mr. Lin to subscribe for common shares under a related party loan (please refer to the Related Party Transaction section of the MD&A for more details), recognition of share-based payment expenses of RMB Nil (Q1 2022: RMB0.2 million) and the non-recurring government financial assistance of RMB0.8 million (approx. CAD0.2 million) (Q1 2022: RMB Nil), the Company reported an adjusted net profit of RMB0.7 million (approx. CAD0.1 million) in Q1 2023, a decrease of RMB4.6 million (approx. CAD1.0 million), or 86% from an adjusted net profit of RMB5.3 million (approx. CAD1.1 million) reported in Q1 2022.

In millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change % Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 20.0 30.5 (10.6) -35% 4.0 6.1 (2.1) Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (2.0) (6.2) 4.2 -68 (0.4) (1.2) 0.8 Recognition of share-based payment expenses - 0.2 (0.2) -100 - 0.0 (0.0) Government financial assistance (0.8) - (0.8) 100% (0.2) - (0.2) Adjusted EBITDA for the period 17.2 24.6 (7.4) -30 3.4 4.9 (1.5)

EBITDA in Q1 2023 was RMB20.0 million (approx. CAD4.0 million), a decrease of RMB10.6 million (approx. CAD2.1 million), or 35% from RMB30.6 million (approx. CAD6.1 million) in Q1 2022.

On a comparable basis, the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023 was RMB17.2 million (approx. CAD3.4 million), a decrease of RMB7.4 million (approx. CAD1.5 million), or 30%, from RMB24.6 million (approx. CAD4.9 million) in Q1 2022.

Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) in Q1 2023 was RMB0.09 (CAD0.01) per share. Adjusted EPS in Q1 2023 was RMB0.01 (CAD0.00) per share (non-IFRS).

The continuing recovery of business and economic activities with the relaxation of COVID-19 restriction policy in China is very encouraging and we see our Group returning back to business-as-usual stage and strive for gradual improvement in our financial performance going forward in the coming years. In line with our development plan as an integrated energy player, we will continue to focus on the integrated smart energy segment and the smart mobility segment and expand our businesses in China. This will be achieved via cooperating with our strategic partners and valuable resources in the related sector.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com.

About CF Energy Corp.

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

