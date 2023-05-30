Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 3

SANTA FE – Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, June 3, as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week.

Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state Saturday, June 3, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, please visit the Department’s website.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Mike Sloane, director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

For information on additional places to fish and what to use, consult the Department’s weekly fishing and stocking report and the Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner. Maps of public fishing waters, lists of where to find family-friendly fishing and tips on how to fish also can be found on the Department’s website.

The Department reminds anglers and outdoor recreationists to “know before you go” and to contact land management agencies regarding additional regulations or restrictions on specific properties of interest before heading afield.

Helpful links for planning your trip include:­­­