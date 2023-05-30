Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- FENTON, Mich., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  On May 26, 2023, Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders through the solicitation of proxies, and the proposals are described in the Company's Proxy Statement which was first sent to shareholders on or about April 19, 2023. The certified results of the shareholder vote are as follows:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected to serve as directors to hold office until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Nominee For
 Withheld
Robert A. Herdoiza 2,976,287 413,284
Ronald L. Justice 2,302,145 12,454
Ronald K. Rybar 2,304,709 9,890
Debra F. Williams 2,303,743 10,856

Proposal 2 - Ratify approval of Rehmann Robson LLC to serve as the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the financial year ended December 31, 2023

For   Against   Abstain
2,304,355   10,244  

Proposal 3 - Vote on a directive to the Board to evaluate extraordinary corporate transactions

For   Against   Abstain
1,757,013   504,544   53,040

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 offices in Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing
  President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
  Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.
  810.714.3902 810.714.3925
  ron.justice@thestatebank.com aaron.wirsing@thestatebank.com

