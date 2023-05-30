Frito Lay Canada Signs on as Canadian Snack Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

On the heels of its support of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Frito Lay Canada continues to celebrate soccer fans as the Official Canadian Snack Tournament Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Frito Lay Canada is proud to continue its relationship with FIFA, signing on as the Official Canadian Snack Tournament Supporter for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™



Frito-Lay will introduce FIFA Women’s World Cup branded Lay’s ® products before kick-off

products before kick-off This agreement marks Frito Lay Canada’s largest-ever investment in women’s sports and underscores the brand’s commitment to celebrate and support women in sports



/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frito Lay Canada and FIFA™ today announced the continuation of their relationship, with Frito-Lay signing on as a North American Tournament Supporter and Official Canadian Snack Tournament Supporter of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, the company’s largest-ever investment in women’s sports.

“We are thrilled to be the Canadian Snack Tournament Supporter and announce our involvement with this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™,” said Rachel Ferdinando, President, Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada. “Our snacks bring Canadians together for memorable sports moments, and we are proud to support women’s sports, athletes and fans in a meaningful way.”

Frito Lay Canada made history last year as the first salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA™ and FIFA World Cup™ history during the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Now, Frito-Lay brand Lay's® will offer FIFA Women’s World Cup™-branded packaging just in time for the tournament. The program also includes iconic Frito-Lay brands - Tostitos®, Doritos® and Cheetos®. Frito-Lay has the rights to activate both across North America and in the host countries.

This collaboration builds upon Frito Lay Canada’s commitment to celebrate fandom by continuing to align with culturally relevant moments to bring smiles to more consumers on more occasions. As the most watched women’s sporting event in the world, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ presents a unique opportunity for Frito Lay Canada to be a part of the growing popularity of women’s sports. Frito Lay Canada is also dedicated to furthering equity through its programming by engaging fans and fostering opportunities for more players at all levels regardless of background, gender or demographic.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome Frito-Lay as the Canadian Snack for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™," said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. "Frito Lay Canada’s commitment to empowering young football enthusiasts aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting the sport globally. Frito Lay Canada’s vast experience in activating around major sporting events will undoubtedly enhance the tournament experience for fans across multiple regions while bringing people together both in fandom and in play."

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand™ is set to captivate fans from around the globe, showcasing the remarkable skill and athleticism of the world's best players. The tournament will take place from July 20 through August 20, 2023 and promises a month of action, drama and elite level talent.

For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® tortilla chips, Cheetos® snacks, Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on Instagram (@fritolay_canada) and on Facebook (Frito Lay Canada).

Media Contact: Jamie-Lee Common jamie-lee.common@citizenrelations.com