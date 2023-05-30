Justine Lee Joins ITDP Board of Directors; SOM’s Ellen Lou Elected as Board Chair
ITDP is proud to announce the appointment of Justine Lee to the ITDP Board, as well as the election of current Board Member Ellen Lou as Board Chair.
I very much look forward to helping shape [ITDP] as it continues moving the needle on urgent climate, equity, and transport issues worldwide.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Transportation & Development Policy is proud to announce the appointment of Justine Lee to the ITDP Board of Directors, as well as the election of current Board Member Ellen Lou as Board Chair.
— Ellen Lou, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Justine Lee is an early stage tech company operator and investor. From 2019 to 2022, Justine was a partner at 25madison, a venture studio and early stage venture capital fund. Prior to 25madison, Justine held leadership positions at Lyft and Motivate, where she helped build and scale Citi Bike, a public-private partnership with the City of New York, as well as affiliated bikeshare programs across North America. Justine currently serves as an Advisor to a number of early stage companies in tech, mobility, and sustainability.
Her nonprofit board experience includes positions with Friends of Governors Island, Global Kids, and Opportunity Network's 3Circles. Justine received her BA from Yale University and her JD from Columbia Law School. She started her career at the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell.
“It is an honor to be joining the ITDP network and I am excited to collaborate with, and learn from, these esteemed Board members,” said Justine Lee. “I look forward to bringing my years of legal and public policy expertise, as well as my experience building shared bike and scooter networks across North America, to benefit ITDP and its work globally.”
Ellen Lou is a San Francisco-based Urban Design and Planning Principal for the renowned firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Ellen works at the forefront of urban design and planning, advancing new development models and climate-adaptive design strategies to foster healthy, thriving cities for all. She brings a global perspective to the complex challenges of equitable urban transformation, integrating priorities for transportation, social infrastructure, ecological resilience, and beyond. A sought-after speaker and advisor, she consults regularly with city planning officials, has lectured before hundreds of mayors and government leaders, and has served as a visiting instructor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Harvard University, and University of California, Berkeley.
“It has been a great experience serving on ITDP’s Board for the past six years, and it is with pleasure that I am stepping into this Chair position,” said Ellen Lou. “We thank Paul Steely White for his service in the role, and I very much look forward to helping shape the organization as it continues moving the needle on urgent climate, equity, and transport issues worldwide.”
As Ellen steps into this role, we recognize the contributions of Paul Steely White, the newly appointed Executive Director of Parks & Trails NY, who has served as Board Chair since 2019. With years of experience, Paul has led us through challenging times for the transport sector and for the world during the pandemic. ITDP greatly appreciates the dynamic public and private sector expertise he has brought to the position. As ITDP strengthens our vision and commitment to sustainable, equitable transport in key regions, we recognize Paul for his ongoing dedication, wise and steady leadership, and look forward to having him continue on as a Board Member.
“Ellen has helped transform American and Asian cities by focusing on people and the planning essentials that underpin how cities work and grow,” said Board Vice President Janette Sadik-Khan. “As cities increase in population and face mounting climate and transportation challenges, they need the vision and the innovative strategies that Ellen brings in order to help them grow even more equitably, sustainably, and safely.”
“With the increased attention on urban transport in the global climate conversation, ITDP’s decades of work, research, and leadership continues to be crucial. We have immense gratitude for Paul Steely White’s efforts as Board Chair over the past four years, and look forward to having Ellen Lou advance the organization’s strategic growth,” said Heather Thompson, ITDP’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of Justine Lee’s multi-sector experience in technology, health, and micromobility, ITDP is very well-positioned to expand our global impact in the coming years. We cannot wait!”
The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy is a global nonprofit that works with cities around the world to design and implement high-quality transport systems and policy solutions that make cities more livable, equitable and sustainable.
