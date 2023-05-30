TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America’s 2023 Housing Symposium

Tuesday, June 6 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today announced that Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Bank of America’s 2023 Housing Symposium on Tuesday, June 6, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast, select the link below or go to TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com.

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/housingsymposium2023/idAjJt8H.cfm [bofa.veracast.com]

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801