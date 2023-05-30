Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the company is scheduled to present at the following investor and industry events in June:

  • BIO International Healthcare Conference in Boston; panel entitled “From Serendipity to Rational Design, Redefining the Rules of Molecular Glue Discovery” on June 5 at 1PM ET in Session Room 208
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York; presentation on June 8 at 4:30PM ET

Webcasted presentations will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/, and an archived version will be made available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients with serious diseases such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The Company’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) platform enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and design highly selective degraders by combining diverse libraries of proprietary MGDs with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning, and computational chemistry capabilities. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com


Investors
Shai Biran
Monte Rosa Therapeutics
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee
Scient Public Relations
media@monterosatx.com

