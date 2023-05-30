Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner Attends BTL Aesthetics & Wellness Summit and More

Dallas-Based Dr. Ellen Turner Spoke on “Building the Foundation With EMFACE™”

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based, double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner—an EMFACE™ “luminary” providing high-quality medical and cosmetic dermatology for Dallas—spoke on behalf of EMFACE™ maker BTL Aesthetics at a recent summit at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif. Her lecture at the event, held May 19 to 21, was titled “Building the Foundation With EMFACE™.” She also engaged in a round table discussion on behalf of BTL.



EMFACE™ is a nonsurgical combined radiofrequency and electromagnetic treatment that restores muscle tone while also boosting the production of collagen and elastin in the skin for a rejuvenated look.

Dr. Turner explains: “As we age, we not only see wrinkling in the skin due to loss of collagen and elastin, but we are losing fat, muscle, and bone beneath the skin, which contributes to more skin laxity. EMFACE™ addresses both muscle tone and the overlying skin issues through the combined use of radiofrequency and high frequency electrostimulation energies. Treatments last only 20 minutes, and there are no needles, no pain, and no recovery time. By effectively treating the elevator muscles of the face—the frontalis, the zygomaticus major and minor, and the risorius—we can achieve a 30 percent increase in muscle tone and 19 percent increase in muscle density, reducing wrinkles by 37 percent in the overlying skin. In Texas, we like to say that is like killing two birds with one stone.”

Dr. Turner believes EMFACE™ is the foundation of any anti-aging regimen and can be used alone or in combination with other aesthetic tools, such as neuromodulators or fillers. It can also be used with other lasers, such as the newest BTL device, Exion, which combines monopolar radiofrequency (RF) and AI. Of course, a good skincare routine to support all of this is paramount.

Beyond the BTL summit, Dr. Turner’s team also attended this year’s SkinMedica® VIP Summit held at The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in Denver, Colo., May 18 to 20. This exclusive meeting only included five top accounts selected from Texas, one of which was Dr. Turner’s practice.

Dr. Turner will also be speaking on the “Newest Developments in Emsculpt Neo®” on behalf of BTL at their Wellness Uncensored event on June 3 in Frisco, Texas, at the Omni Frisco Hotel.

Dr. Turner provides diagnosis and care for various types of skin diseases and disorders at her Dallas and Irving offices. Patients find help for skin cancer, acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and more. She also offers cosmetic procedures to address common skin imperfections such as wrinkles and volume loss. Options include injectable treatments, lasers and lights, fat and lax skin treatments, skin rejuvenation treatments, and more. She also provides a range of skin care products that help to maintain healthy, youthful skin, including the SkinMedica® line.

