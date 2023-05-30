Submit Release
Miromatrix Announces Participation in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced that members of the management team will participate in the upcoming 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 31st, 2023. Due to the format of this event, no webcast will be available.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


Primary Logo

