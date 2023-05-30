3DX Industries, Inc. Demonstrates Commitment to Shareholder Value Through Strategic Share Cancellation

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities, proudly announces a significant step towards enhancing shareholder value. CEO Roger Janssen has made a strategic decision to cancel 5,000,000 of his personal shares, effectively reducing the outstanding share count and reaffirming the company's dedication to maintaining a favorable share structure.

As a manufacturer at the forefront of additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies, 3DX Industries understands the importance of a solid capital structure and seeks to ensure its shareholders' interests are paramount. By voluntarily canceling a substantial number of his personal shares, CEO Roger Janssen aims to demonstrate his unwavering confidence in the company's future growth potential and his commitment to preserving and maximizing shareholder value.

"We recognize the significance of maintaining a tight share structure, and the cancellation of 5,000,000 shares underscores our dedication to our esteemed shareholders," stated Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries, Inc. "We want our shareholders to know that we are taking proactive steps to optimize their investment and position the company for sustainable success," he added. “We are close to securing a smaller round of financing from existing shareholders and want to make sure our outstanding shares are not increased.”

This strategic share cancellation initiative by 3DX Industries serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it emphasizes the company's commitment to enhancing liquidity, as a reduced number of outstanding shares can contribute to increased trading volume and improved marketability. Secondly, it aims to strengthen the ownership stake of existing shareholders, providing them with a greater proportionate interest in the company's future growth and success. Finally, it exemplifies 3DX Industries' management team's confidence in the long-term vision of the company and its dedication to creating value for all stakeholders.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to visit the official 3DX Industries website at www.3dxindustries.com to remain updated on recent developments, access comprehensive information about the company's operations, financials, and corporate governance, and stay informed about future opportunities.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

