Aceragen, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C. and EXTON, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aceragen, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACGN), announced today that on May 24, 2023, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company has until July 24, 2023 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q’s original due date, or November 20, 2023, to regain compliance. If the Company is unable to make such filings by July 24, 2023, the Company intends to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.



Forward-Looking Statements

