Governor Abbott Announces Angleton Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

May 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Angleton will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, June 6.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Angleton, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Angleton workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Angleton will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend. To join virtually, visit: https://bit.ly/TMO_Angleton

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Angleton

Tuesday, June 6 at 10:00 AM

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/945545650092611/

Questions may be directed to: Courtney Landers, City of Angleton Communications and Marketing Assistant, 979-849-4364 x2141, communications@angleton.tx.us

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities