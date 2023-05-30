N.C. Mining Commission Committee on Rules Readoption to meet June 2

The North Carolina Mining Commission’s Committee on Rules Readoption will meet virtually on June 2, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m., to continue discussion regarding readoption of Mining Program rules last adopted in 2010. The public is invited to attend by computer or phone.

The North Carolina Mining Commission is conducting a periodic review of the mining rules as required by state statute. In order to ensure that the existing rules do not expire, the readoption of existing rules and future additions or subtractions to NCAC Title 15A, Chapter 5, will take place in multiple phases. As part of the first phase, this month the Mining Commission voted to accept suggestions from the Committee for determinations of existing rules deemed necessary or unnecessary after a 60-day public comment period.

N.C. Mining Commission Committee on Rules Readoption

When: 10.a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023

Where: Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 220 634 948 366

Passcode: Bq2Wky

Call in (audio only): +1 984-204-1487,,762591203#

During its June 2 meeting, the Committee will consider administrative and technical changes or updates to the existing rules that were deemed necessary by the Commission, which are available on the Mining Commission website. Information on subsequent meetings, if necessary, will be announced at a later point.

A separate phase of rulemaking is expected to take place this fall and will include consideration of new and expanded rules as well as more substantive updates to the existing rules, which will include a separate 60-day comment period.

N.C. Gen. Stat. §150B-21.3A, adopted in 2013, requires state agencies to review existing rules every 10 years. The Department of Environmental Quality's rules are located by subchapters in Title 15A of the N.C. Administrative Code. The Department's rules will be reviewed on a schedule established by the Rules Review Commission.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission establishes rules for the administration of the mining resources in the state. It also acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.