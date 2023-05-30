Discover Endless Possibilities for Fun and Relaxation with Trade Show Travel Co
EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers looking for the best vacation options just got an upgrade thanks to Trade Show Travel Co. The company has recently expanded their operations in West Palm Beach, Florida by adding 5000 square feet of office space. In addition to this, they have added new vacation locations around the globe. These additions give travelers even more destination options to choose from and provide them with better customer service.
The increased office space will allow Trade Show Travel Co to have more customer service agents available in the USA, which will offer travelers a higher level of customer service satisfaction and convenience. This includes added offices for fulfillment teams who are ready to help customers plan their vacations quickly and efficiently.
As part of the expansion, Trade Show Travel Co has added extended stays at 4 and 5-star resorts in several destinations including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Loreto Mexico, Aruba, NYC, and many more! Customers can now book 6-day/5-night trips that provide them with plenty of time to relax and explore these unique locations, without any stress or worry about time constraints.
"We're absolutely thrilled to announce the fantastic news that we've expanded the benefits for all our adventurous travelers out there! Our team at Trade Show Travel has been all ears, paying close attention to their valuable feedback,” said Jason White, Founder and CEO. “Additionally, our service staff is ready to start booking immediately in our expanded space here in West Palm Beach. This will allow us to better service our existing and future travelers.”
What sets Trade Show Travel Co apart from its competitors is their highly flexible vacation plans. Guests can choose from a variety of packages based on their individual needs and budget restrictions, while still receiving all the benefits of luxury resort accommodations such as meals, room services, entertainment activities and more. All these services can be tailored according to guests’ tastes so that each trip is completely personalized for maximum enjoyment.
With Trade Show Travel Co’s enhanced presence in West Palm Beach along with its extensive list of vacation spots around the world, travelers have access to a larger range of destination choices than ever before. From a relaxing beach getaway to adventurous treks through nature - Trade Show Travel Co’s expert agents can plan it all.
