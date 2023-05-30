Strategic Chief Operating Officers Are Using EarlyBirds to Ensure Operations Are Aligned with Corporate Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Forde, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm has developed a global open innovation ecosystem platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can collaborate on how to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that strategic thinkers, such as the chief operating officer (COO), are using EarlyBirds to make sure operations are aligned with the company’s overall strategy. Innovation is a vital aspect that must be considered by the strategic thinker COO because it can help in recognizing new opportunities for staying or getting ahead of the competition. Business leaders need to be more strategic and innovative and the EarlyBirds platform can enable both. Thus, the strategic thinker COO needs to consider how the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help with innovation. They can consider becoming an Early Adopter by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.



According to Harvard Business School in its Disruptive Strategy issue, strategic thinking is the ability to critically analyze complex business challenges while aligning one’s thoughts with corporate goals and planning for the future. This requires the development of problem-solving and decision-making skills through corporate experience and training. Such skills can empower people in the organisation and provide them with additional skills that distinguish them from the others, making them very valuable assets of the company because they now have strategic thinking skills that can significantly impact the entire organisation.

Strategic thinking requires the ability to take a look at past problems and using the knowledge and experience obtained from them to discover solutions for current challenges and plan how to overcome difficulties in the future. These problem-solving skills empower employees, enabling them to view each challenge in such a way that causes them to consider possible solutions and preventive measures.

According to a LinkedIn article, many organisations have difficulties with strategic and innovative thinking because innovation requires taking risks. Revolutionary ideas are frequently killed right at the start because companies cannot deal with unpredictability. Furthermore, businesses usually focus on action, which is the opposite of strategic thinking that deals with ideas and decision-making. Fortunately, strategic thinking and innovation does not need the training of employees, or letting them undergo workshops, or even the creation of new teams, processes, or departments. It simply needs two things. One is to demonstrate clearly what strategic thinking and innovation looks like. Second is to reward those workers whose behaviours push the organisation to get out of its comfort zone.

The EarlyBirds award-winning platform was developed to allow both innovation and strategic thinking in all areas of a business whatever the technical or business challenge encountered or the opportunity they are trying to pursue. Currently, there are over 4.9 million technology innovators who can be found on the EarlyBirds platform in all types of industries. This means the EarlyBirds platform contains a large accumulation of data on industry and innovation from these innovators from various parts of the globe. Tech innovator firms, whether they are a start-up, scale-up or mature organisations, can become part of the EarlyBirds system, where they can find potential users and customers for their new products. They can visit https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator to sign up for the system.

Meanwhile, EarlyBirds has developed innovation ecosystem maps for both business or technical themes across the entire value chain, at a regional level or by specialisation. These maps are an ideal solution for strategic thinkers who desire to know what is currently available and its maturity in providing the solution to challenges or in identifying potential innovators they can partner with.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two key programs. One is the Explorer program for hastening the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has various features, including: a platform enterprise license; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; and a focus on particular types of innovations. They also offer the Challenger program, which is intended for finding solutions for one specific technical or business challenge at a time.





Those who are interested in the EarlyBirds and how it can be of assistance in their efforts to promote strategic thinking and technology innovation can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose