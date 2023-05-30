YANKEE HAT MINERALS LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd. (the “Company”) is announcing that P. Bradley Kitchen has resigned as sole director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Kitchen for his valuable contributions, and further wishes him every success in his future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Harvey McKenzie and Neil Novak have been appointed to serve as directors of the Company. In addition to his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Lerner has also been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting from his position as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become increasingly involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of publicly-listed companies, including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources, where he has helped to rehabilitate and reinvigorate said companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years of accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. Over the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several publicly-listed Canadian exploration, development and producing mining companies. His experience in working with public companies spans companies listed the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Mr. Novak is a senior executive with 4 decades of experience in the junior resource and mining sector. Since graduating from University of Waterloo in 1977, he has been working as an exploration geologist in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing management expertise in the role of senior officer for numerous junior resource companies. Neil was instrumental in several significant discoveries including 10 kimberlites in Ontario and a few in Quebec. At the 2010 Prospectors and Developers Convention in Toronto, Mr. Novak, along with four others, was awarded PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award 2009 for his key role in the discovery the “Ring of Fire” exploration area with its numerous deposits of nickel, copper, zinc and chrome. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.). Mr. Novak brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd.
999 Canada Place, Suite 601
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1
Attention: Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Harvey McKenzie and Neil Novak have been appointed to serve as directors of the Company. In addition to his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Lerner has also been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting from his position as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become increasingly involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of publicly-listed companies, including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources, where he has helped to rehabilitate and reinvigorate said companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years of accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. Over the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several publicly-listed Canadian exploration, development and producing mining companies. His experience in working with public companies spans companies listed the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Mr. Novak is a senior executive with 4 decades of experience in the junior resource and mining sector. Since graduating from University of Waterloo in 1977, he has been working as an exploration geologist in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing management expertise in the role of senior officer for numerous junior resource companies. Neil was instrumental in several significant discoveries including 10 kimberlites in Ontario and a few in Quebec. At the 2010 Prospectors and Developers Convention in Toronto, Mr. Novak, along with four others, was awarded PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award 2009 for his key role in the discovery the “Ring of Fire” exploration area with its numerous deposits of nickel, copper, zinc and chrome. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.). Mr. Novak brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd.
999 Canada Place, Suite 601
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1
Attention: Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd.
email us here