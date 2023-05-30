State leader hails dedications by Vĩnh Long revolution contributors

VIETNAM, May 30 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with a delegation of 70 revolution contributors from the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The Vĩnh Long delegates include war invalids, those who were imprisoned by enemies or affected by Agent Orange/dioxin, martyrs’ relatives, and families of revolution contributors.

Appreciating the Party, State, and society’s attention and assistance to revolution contributors nationwide, including those in Vĩnh Long, they said they had always stayed united and made efforts to improve their life, contribute to local and national development, and join hands with authorities in repatriating martyrs’ remains and building, and upgrading monuments to martyrs.

They pledged to uphold revolutionary traditions, set good examples, and educate younger generations on the traditions so that Vĩnh Long will develop more strongly in the future.

Offering the best wishes to the Vĩnh Long delegates, President Thưởng affirmed that the Party, State, and people always kept in mind the service rendered to the nation by martyrs, war invalids, and other revolution contributors.

He noted that generations of Vĩnh Long people laid down their lives or got injured during the two resistance wars and the fights to safeguard the Fatherland. The province is currently home to 16,000 martyrs, 4,500 war invalids, and nearly 3,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

The leader hailed the contributors’ efforts to overcome hardships and educate the young, expressing his hope that they would keep upholding their hometown’s traditions to further help with local and national development.

At the meeting, the President also spoke highly of the Vĩnh Long Party organisation, administration, and people’s solidarity and efforts to care for revolution contributors and disadvantaged people. He requested that the province maintain attention to this work, aside from economic development, to seriously and effectively implement the State’s policies for revolution contributors. — VNS