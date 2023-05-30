LADWP Safety Improvements Underway after Homampour Law Firm, Frish Law Group Secure Landmark $38 Million Settlement
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1,600 of the city’s most dangerous power poles are being upgraded thanks to plaintiff attorneys Danielle Lincors and Arash Homampour of the Homampour Law Firm and Vadim Frish and Stan Pekler of the Frish Law Group, who last month won a landmark $38 million settlement from the LADWP over the catastrophic accidental electrocution of a father and daughter in January 2021.
This case stands as a testament to Homampour’s unwavering commitment to championing justice, regardless of the formidable challenges faced. It exemplifies the transformative impact that dedicated legal action can have in driving positive change and creating a safer environment for all.
“Our lawsuit successfully identified and shed light on the root causes of this tragedy, clearly demonstrating how it could have been prevented, “Homampour said. “As a result, the DWP has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of its power pole inspection program, prioritizing the addressing of 1,600 of the most hazardous power poles.”
The settlement showcases how the best plaintiff firms will help their clients and the public at large, added Frish.
“In addition to the necessary repairs, the DWP has launched an extensive public safety campaign, proactively delivering precautionary notices to residents residing near high-priority poles, reaching approximately 3,200 homes and businesses,” Frish added. “This ensures that community members are well informed and prepared for potential risks.”
Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No: 21STCV14634.
###
The Homampour Law Firm (HLF) is widely recognized as one of the foremost plaintiff trial law firms in the country. Led by Arash Homampour, who regularly achieves outlier results on cases others deem unwinnable, HLF only handles a limited number of cases at a time, allowing each case to be handled with the care and detail it deserves. Their results speak for themselves as HLF has achieved over $300 million in verdicts and settlements within the last 18 months. HLF makes the world a safer place, one case at a time. If you or a loved one has suffered a catastrophic injury or death of a loved one, HLF invites you to reach out and get the justice you deserve.
Frish Law Group, APLC offers clients a personal and confidential approach to resolving legal conflicts. Our practice is centered on meeting the unique needs of each client, and each attorney on staff has the skill and dedication to handle the most complex legal issues presented. With a diverse background — which includes business law, litigation, real estate law, personal injury law, landlord-tenant law, and insurance claims — each of our firm’s attorneys are prepared to work directly with you on seeking the best resolution possible for your case.
Howard Breuer
This case stands as a testament to Homampour’s unwavering commitment to championing justice, regardless of the formidable challenges faced. It exemplifies the transformative impact that dedicated legal action can have in driving positive change and creating a safer environment for all.
“Our lawsuit successfully identified and shed light on the root causes of this tragedy, clearly demonstrating how it could have been prevented, “Homampour said. “As a result, the DWP has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of its power pole inspection program, prioritizing the addressing of 1,600 of the most hazardous power poles.”
The settlement showcases how the best plaintiff firms will help their clients and the public at large, added Frish.
“In addition to the necessary repairs, the DWP has launched an extensive public safety campaign, proactively delivering precautionary notices to residents residing near high-priority poles, reaching approximately 3,200 homes and businesses,” Frish added. “This ensures that community members are well informed and prepared for potential risks.”
Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No: 21STCV14634.
###
The Homampour Law Firm (HLF) is widely recognized as one of the foremost plaintiff trial law firms in the country. Led by Arash Homampour, who regularly achieves outlier results on cases others deem unwinnable, HLF only handles a limited number of cases at a time, allowing each case to be handled with the care and detail it deserves. Their results speak for themselves as HLF has achieved over $300 million in verdicts and settlements within the last 18 months. HLF makes the world a safer place, one case at a time. If you or a loved one has suffered a catastrophic injury or death of a loved one, HLF invites you to reach out and get the justice you deserve.
Frish Law Group, APLC offers clients a personal and confidential approach to resolving legal conflicts. Our practice is centered on meeting the unique needs of each client, and each attorney on staff has the skill and dedication to handle the most complex legal issues presented. With a diverse background — which includes business law, litigation, real estate law, personal injury law, landlord-tenant law, and insurance claims — each of our firm’s attorneys are prepared to work directly with you on seeking the best resolution possible for your case.
Howard Breuer
Newsroom PR
+1 213-422-2738
email us here