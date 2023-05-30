NFTpay Now Supports Algorand Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Miami, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida -

NFTpay is pleased to announce that they now support the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain. NFTpay allows blockchains to easily accept credit cards for their NFT projects.

Staking its claim as the world's most powerful and environmentally sustainable institutional-grade blockchain, Algorand has made waves in the industry by becoming the platform of choice for notable crypto projects such as Folks Finance, AlgoFi, LimeWire, Pera Wallet, and Prismatic. Now, NFTpay is making the process of building and launching projects on Algorand even easier through its NFT payments solution.

The spokesperson for NFTpay says, “We are pleased to announce that creators, entrepreneurs, and artists planning on launching their NFT projects on the Algorand platform can now use NFTpay’s seamless and hassle-free payment solutions to reach an even wider audience than before. Algorand already has the trust of over 2000+ organizations worldwide that are working on exciting ventures to disrupt a range of industries. With the Algorand integration, NFTpay is excited to be a part of the blockchain’s vision for an energy-efficient and sustainable future." Find out more about their integration with Algorand by visiting https://nftpay.xyz/algorand/.

NFTpay’s recent success stories include Citadel, a blockchain-based adventure game where players can use their NFT as an in-game character. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the project sold out in just 27 minutes and raised over $1.5 million. Similarly, NFTpay integration also helped boost the adoption of NFT Oasis, a fully immersive VR experience that sold over 30 penthouses in the Metaverse.

“NFTpay dramatically increases the reach of your NFT project,” says the spokesperson. “While cryptocurrencies are taking off and adoption is stronger than ever, there are still many who want to be a part of the new economy but struggle with the technical know-how to get started. That is where NFTpay comes in. We make it extremely easy for NFT creators to take payments from their community using credit cards, even if they don’t have a crypto wallet. This makes it even easier for you to grow your project and get it in front of an audience that might not have been able to otherwise participate.”

Apart from making it extremely easy to buy and sell NFTs, NFTpay is also fast. Fiat onramps such as Coinbase prevent buyers from withdrawing ETH in time to use with Metamask. NFTpay sidesteps this requirement and has brought the nine-step, multi-day process to under a minute. NFTpay’s infrastructure processes thousands of transactions a second, enabling creators to sell their collections in record time.

NFTpay also adds layers of security that assure buyers that their purchases are safe. All users are verified and NFTpay has taken care of all the legal legwork. NFT creators can put their trust in the company’s payment solutions and instead focus their efforts on building a strong and thriving community.

The company’s services have received praise from several NFT creators who thank NFTpay for empowering a successful project launch. FKN Rich Shark Club says, “Working with NFTpay was (and continues to be) an outstanding experience. Since re-launching our website with their NFTpay integration, and recommendations, we have experienced a 35% sales increase.”

Jenny from GlamJam and Crypto Gala recommends NFTpay by saying, “Working with NFTpay generated a lot of value for Crypto Gala. By working together, we innovated and created NFT tickets that for the first time the consumer could pay with a credit card, which was amazing and very well received. The team is also very attentive and helpful and had no problem answering our messages during the weekend and at night. I want to continue working with NFTpay and I love their entire team.”

NFTpay is constantly adding newer integrations to its platform and currently supports several of the most popular blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, Avalanche, EOS, Polygon, Solana, and Cronos. Currently, NFTpay is offered for free for creators. The company takes a small fee from the buyer to cover the cost of transactions, but the NFT project still receives the full sale price.

NFT creators can find out more about NFTpay by visiting https://nftpay.xyz/about-us/.

