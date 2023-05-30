Undeads Metaverse Starts Building The New Endless Runner Mini-Game

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot on the heels of generating $1M in sales in sold-out first mint event, Undeads Metaverse is excited to announce the development of another zombie-filled game that will allow NFT holders to earn rewards on their Undead NFTs sooner than anticipated. The new game, "Undeads Runner," was inspired by Yuga Labs' Dookey Dash and is focused on continuing to build a strong, long-term and thriving Undead Metaverse community.

The "Undeads Runner" game has gone into production and is being built in-house. The Undeads team has expanded to include a new production team dedicated to the game’s creation and will not affect the production of the current Undeads Metaverse game.

Undeads Metaverse team wanted to create this runner game to drive community engagement and provide fun and entertainment while the main AAA game is under production. The production time for the Undeads Metaverse game is approximately 16-18 months, and the team wanted to provide NFT holders with an opportunity to use their NFTs as a pass to play the game and earn rewards. The player score and achievements will translate into rewards, and there will be a score leaderboard hosted on the Undeads website.

The "Undeads Runner" game is browser-based, enabling wide-spread accessibility on all types of devices, including PC, Mac, and mobile.

"We are thrilled to announce the development of the 'Undeads Runner' game and provide NFT holders with an opportunity to use their NFTs and earn rewards," said Leo Kahn, CEO and visionary behind the Undeads Metaverse. "This game will bring more engagement and excitement to our community while we continue to work on delivering Undeads Metaverse"

The production of ‘Undeads Runner” is underway, and the first glimpse of the game is expected to be ready for "Undeads Ambassadors" by early September. The game will be fully released thereafter all NFT holders to enjoy.

About Undeads Metaverse

Undeads is a next-generation survival MMORPG with a large selection of play-to-earn mechanics and over 10 types of playable NFT assets. Undeads is built to enable players to earn cryptocurrency while playing the game and interacting with others. Ultimately, Undeads aims to build a Web3 gamers community and player-driven economy full of engaging activities designed to create an ecosystem of engaged players and deliver the ultimate gaming experience that will exceed community expectations.

Undeads Web3 game has an isometric model with action-combat that takes place in a post-apocalyptic metaverse. The conflict focuses on a struggle for resources between two opposing factions: humans and zombies. Players are tasked with venturing into uncharted regions, establishing and guarding their own settlements, grinding for resources, constructing and enhancing their own gear, engaging in commerce, becoming skilled in trading, and developing their NFT characters. Undeads is also loaded with built-in entertaining VR games for true metaverse and virtual reality fans.

About Undead FZE LLC

Undeads was founded by Undeads FZE LLC, in February 2022. With over 70 industry veterans from the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe & Asia and a wide network of world-class partners.

Latest VR Trailer: https://youtu.be/TXpZf_tAKoU

Watch the trailer on YouTube now: https://youtu.be/LzAjMJ10qJ0

Website https://undeads.com/





Ash Hodgetts press@undeads.com