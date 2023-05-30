Matchcraft and Vendasta win Siinda Awards

/EIN News/ -- Saskatoon, SK, Canada, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatchCraft, a global provider of digital advertising solutions and Vendasta, a leading digital marketing software platform announced today that they have both received Siinda awards. MatchCraft won a silver for Technical Innovation and Vendasta won a bronze for Digital Innovation. The awards were given out in Berlin, Germany.

Siinda is recognized as the leading European based non-profit association of companies in the local search, digital advertising, and information industry sectors.

MatchCraft was recognized for its achievements in digital advertising technology, specifically for its groundbreaking YouTube reporting integration and Social Estimator Ad Mock-up tool.

Vendasta’s award recognized its release of Automations, which allows users to connect events and APIs in its system to customize the flow of data. Vendasta was also one of the early leaders in integrating AI into its flagship products to help SMBs take advantage of AI-powered marketing solutions.

The Siinda Awards, renowned for honoring excellence in digital marketing across Europe, highlight industry leaders who demonstrate remarkable innovation and deliver outstanding results. MatchCraft's Silver award in the Technical Innovation category underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital advertising solutions and driving progress in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Silver award for Technical Innovation from Siinda," said Alex Dionysian, CTP of MatchCraft. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who constantly strive to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions. Our YouTube reporting integration and Social Estimator Ad Mock-up tool have revolutionized the way businesses approach digital advertising and deliver measurable results."

MatchCraft's award-winning YouTube reporting integration enables businesses to effectively analyze and optimize their advertising campaigns on the popular video platform. The integration provides comprehensive insights and data-driven recommendations, allowing advertisers to make informed decisions and maximize the impact of their YouTube campaigns.

“We have been releasing some incredibly innovative products over the past year, including our early adoption of AI,” said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. “The Siinda award confirms that we are truly pushing the boundaries to make our customers’ digital marketing easier and more effective.”

Vendasta’s work in APIs has made it much easier for customers to customize the flow of data and tie together Vendasta’s system with external systems with zero or minimal code. As well, Vendasta was one of the first companies to integrate AI directly into its flagship reputation management and social marketing products. The result is that customers are able to perform routine tasks faster, more accurately and more efficiently.

MatchCraft was acquired by Vendasta in early 2022, the first major acquisition for the Canadian based software as a service company. MatchCraft has continued to operate largely independently since the acquisition.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Vendasta’s platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up is free to explore at www.vendasta.com.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, a Vendasta company, leads the market in offering digital marketing companies scalable local advertising solutions. MatchCraft’s award-winning advertising technology enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, video, and social campaigns for their advertisers. MatchCraft’s platform combines sophisticated bidding, budget, & campaign management technology with a team of digital marketing experts to deliver exceptional ROI for local merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a global company with team members across the US, Europe, Latin America, and India.

