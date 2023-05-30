Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 2

May 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 7, 2023 as the special election date to fill the unexpired term in House District 2 of the Texas House of Representatives.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Early voting will begin Monday, October 23, 2023.

Read the Governor’s full special election proclamation.