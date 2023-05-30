Submit Release
OVI SURPRISES FANS WITH EXPLOSIVE COLLABORATION ALONGSIDE RYAN CASTRO AND POLIMÁ WESTCOAST “VEN ARREBÁTATE”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovi never misses with his certified bangers as he contributes a distinct sound to the urban genre with trap and reggaeton records that are made to turn the volume all the way up! Now with yet another star-studded collaboration, he unites Cuba, Colombia, and Chile by recruiting Ryan Castro, and Polimá Westcoast for a provocative and vibrant reggaeton track titled “Ven Arrebátate.”

For the first time ever, Ovi teams up with the voice of Chile, Polimá Westcoast, in his newest single “Ven Arrebátate” while also marking the second collaboration between him and Ryan Castro as their previous hit together “Clásico” remains a favorite amongst fans. Their powerful vocal range blends together perfectly along with a danceable reggaeton beat.

The monumental record brings together these three powerhouse voices in a lively music video inspired by their admiration for Japanese culture. Ovi, Ryan Castro, and Polimá Westcoast, are three artists who have established themselves at the forefront of the urban genre representing each of their respective countries and continue to prove why they are the best in their genre with their captivating lyrics and out of the box creativity.

With an album on the way, Ovi doesn’t stop from satisfying fans with more music and surprising collaborations, instead he aims to surprise the media and public alike with the release of “Ven Arrebátate.”

“Ven Arrebátate” is now available across the globe on all digital streaming platforms.

