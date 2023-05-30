Human Microbiome Market Growth to Reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 | Key Players, Type, Application, Disease Analysis
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Microbiome Market refers to the industry involved in the study, analysis, and commercialization of the human microbiome, which is the collection of microorganisms (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microbes) that reside in and on the human body. The human microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining human health and has implications for various diseases and conditions.
ReportsnReports
The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the human microbiome market are the surging demand for personalized medicine, and growing demand for natural and holistic approaches is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, limited understanding of microbial interactions are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Get a FREE Sample Copy of the Global Human Microbiome Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=297417
Prominent Players:
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
Enterome (France)
4D pharma plc (UK)
International Flavors& Fragrances Inc. (US)
OptiBiotix Health Plc (UK)
Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland)
Synlogic, Inc. (US)
Second Genome, Inc. (US)
Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (US)
YSOPIA Bioscience (France)
FlightPath Biosciences, Inc. (US)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (US)
AOBiome Therapeutics (US)
BioGaia (Sweden)
Quantbiome, Inc. (dba Ombre) (US)
Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US)
BIOHM Health (US)
DayTwo (US)
Atlas Biomed (UK)
Bione Ventures Private Limited (India)
Luxia Scientific (France)
Metabiomics (US)
Sun Genomics (US)
Seed Health (US)
Gnubiotics Sciences (Switzerland)
“By application, the therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market”
Based on application, the human microbiome market is categorized into therapeutics, and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the increasing understanding of the crucial role that the microbiome plays in maintaining human health. It is also driven by increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing demand for personalized medicine.
“By disease, infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share in the human microbiome market”
Based on disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and other diseases. In 2023, the infectious diseases segment accounted for a larger share of the human microbiome market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing understanding of the role of the microbiome in human health and the development of advanced sequencing and bioinformatics techniques are paving the way for the discovery and characterization of novel microbiome-based therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.
“North America: the largest share of the human microbiome market”
North America accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry in the region, with advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and a strong ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs specializing in microbiome research. The presence of top academic institutions, research hospitals, and private companies in North America with dedicated microbiome research programs and expertise has contributed to the growth of the human microbiome market.
“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market.”
The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies. Another key driver for the Asia Pacific human microbiome market is the region's large and rapidly aging population.
Direct Purchase of the Global Human Microbiome Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=297417
The human microbiome market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving field with immense potential for healthcare advancements. Ongoing research, technological advancements, and increased understanding of the human microbiome's role in health and disease are driving growth and innovation in the market.
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+ + 1 347 333 3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn