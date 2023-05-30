Golden State Awarded on the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 List

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State has been awarded on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.



USA Today and Statista selected Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 based on based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm’s growth of Assets Under Management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 individuals. The development of AUM was analyzed both short and long term based on publicly available data. In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were equally weighted) to derive the final score.

Based on the results of the study, Golden State is ecstatic to be recognized on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2023; Golden State.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com