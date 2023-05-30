Missing 15-Year-Old Boy in Richmond

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

May 30, 2023

Richmond, NH – On Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to respond to a missing 15-year-old boy in the Town of Richmond. The boy was last seen at his residence on Athol Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Conservation Officers, State Troopers, Richmond Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, and the Royalston, MA Fire Department all responded and began conducting a search around the residence. The area is rural with many trails and Class VI roads. Searchers utilized ATVs and UTVs to search the vast system of trails in the area.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in the area asking if they had seen the missing boy. After receiving this reverse 911 call a resident on Sprague Road called to report that they had seen the missing boy at approximately 7:40 p.m. This location was approximately 1.5 miles northwest of his residence. The NH State Police Aviation Unit’s Helicopter joined the search at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 28, the Richmond Deputy Fire Chief located the boy on Royalston Road in Warwick, MA, approximately 2.5 miles south of his residence. The Deputy Chief brought the boy back to the Richmond Fire Department where he was transported to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, by the Cheshire Emergency Medical Services Ambulance as a precaution.