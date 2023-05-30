Submit Release
Hiker Rescued on Middle Mountain

C.O. Benjamin Lewis
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 30, 2023

North Conway, NH – At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to an injured solo hiker near the summit of Middle Mountain. Richard Fargo, 64, of Chatham, Massachusetts, left the parking area off of Thompson Road hiking by himself. Shortly after summiting on the Middle Mountain Trail, he sustained an injury and called for assistance.

At 1:20 p.m., after several phone calls, Conservation Officers determined that Fargo needed an assist and not a full carry out. Conservation Officers headed up the Middle Mountain Trail to help Fargo walk out at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

