NMEDA Announces Toby Cummings as New CEO
The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association Announces Toby Cummings as New CEO.
I look forward to working closely with the NMEDA staff and our volunteer leaders to continue advancing the organization's mission and serving our community with the highest level of dedication.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are very excited to announce that Toby Cummings, CAE, has been hired as NMEDA’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 10, 2023.
— Toby Cummings
Cummings comes to the association from the International Municipal Signal Association, a 126-year-old certifying body of public safety professionals, where he served as Executive Director for the last four years. Cummings succeeds Danny Langfield, NMEDA’s CEO since 2016.
With a strong background in association management and a proven track record of success, Cummings is well-positioned to lead NMEDA into its next phase of growth and development.
"Toby Cummings is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of association management and a genuine commitment to advancing the mission of NMEDA," said Chad Blake, Past President of NMEDA and co-chair of NMEDA’s CEO search committee. "His extensive association experience and proven leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead our organization into the future. We are confident that Toby will build upon our strong foundation and further enhance NMEDA's position as the leading voice in the auto mobility industry."
As the new CEO of NMEDA, Cummings will be responsible for executing the association's strategic plan, enhancing member services, fostering industry collaboration, and advocating for the needs of people with disabilities who rely on auto adaptive equipment. He will work closely with the NMEDA Board of Directors and staff to drive innovation, growth, and increased member engagement.
"I am honored and excited to join NMEDA as CEO," said Toby Cummings. "NMEDA has a long-standing reputation for excellence and has played a vital role in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. I look forward to working closely with the NMEDA staff and our volunteer leaders to continue advancing the organization's mission and serving our community with the highest level of dedication and commitment."
Danny Langfield, the outgoing CEO of NMEDA, will transition to the role of Executive Director ofNMEDA’s recently formed 501(c)(3) charitable subsidiary, the Auto Mobility Research & Education Foundation (AMREF). With his dedication to bringing meaningful data to the auto mobility industry, Langfield will play a pivotal role in standing up the foundation and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.
"We are extremely grateful for Danny's exceptional leadership and his many contributions to NMEDA during his tenure as CEO," added Blake. "Under his guidance, NMEDA has achieved significant milestones and expanded its impact on the industry. We are confident that his expertise and passion will greatly benefit the development and growth of our new research foundation."
Brittney McMahan
National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA)
+1 813-264-2697
brittney.mcmahan@nmeda.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn